Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 25, 2022
2:46 pm ET
Realmuto will sit Thursday against the Reds.
Realmuto will get a day off after he went 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits including a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in the first three games of the series. Garrett Stubbs is starting at catcher and will bat sixth in the series finale.
