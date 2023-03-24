Cave could be in line for an uptick in playing time with the Phillies following the injury to Rhys Hoskins (knee).

Cave might have already been playing his way onto the roster with a big spring which has seen him bat .425/.477/.875 with three homers, 12 RBI and one stolen base. Now he could get a lot of run against right-handers, whether that comes in the designated hitter spot or in right field if the Phils want to put Nick Castellanos at DH. Cave showed flashes early on during his days with the Twins but has just a .614 OPS over the last three seasons. He was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia in December.