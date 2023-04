Cave is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Nick Castellanos is in right field and batting cleanup with left-hander Nick Lodolo on the mound for the host Reds. Kyle Schwarber will cover left field, Cristian Pache will handle center and Josh Harrison is the DH. Cave is only currently playing versus righties and has struggled to a .174/.286/.348 batting line through 28 plate appearances on the year.