Cave will start in left field and bat eighth in the Phillies' season opener Thursday against the Rangers.

Cave earned an Opening Day roster spot after slashing .440/.481/.820 over 54 plate appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, and now he gets the honor of being part of the Opening Day lineup for the reigning NL champions. Still, the 30-year-old outfielder seems like an iffy bet to carry meaningful fantasy value here in 2023.