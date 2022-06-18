Alvarado (1-1) blew the save but got the win in the second half of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing an unearned run in 1.1 innings of work while striking out one and giving up two walks and a hit.

The Phillies used both Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand in Game 1 of the doubleheader, so they were down to the less preferred members of their new closer committee in Game 2. After Andrew Bellatti retired two of the first three batters in the ninth inning, Alvarado was tasked with retiring Juan Soto to finish the game. He wound up walking him, as he's done against 17.1 percent of the batters he's faced this season, but he appeared to have gotten the job done by getting Nelson Cruz to ground out before Didi Gregorius threw the ball away. Alvarado got out of the inning without further damage and allowed only the ghost runner to score in the bottom of the 10th, which was good enough for a win after the Phillies had scored twice in the top of the frame.