Alvarado (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Alvarado is expected to make two appearances on the farm before returning to the Phillies' bullpen around the middle of next week. The 28-year-old left-hander had converted five saves prior to going on the injured list May 10 due to elbow inflammation and should eventually cycle back into a share of the closer role. He boasts a 0.63 ERA with 24 strikeouts and no walks in 14.1 innings for the year.
