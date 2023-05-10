The MRI on Alvarado's left elbow came back negative, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado is dealing with inflammation which forced him to the injured list earlier Wednesday, but thankfully he does not have any structural damage. He will be shut down for a few days before being re-evaluated. Gelb writes that the Phillies plan to "take it slow" with the reliever, so it seems likely to be longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Craig Kimbrel is the favorite to close for Philadelphia while Alvarado is shelved.
