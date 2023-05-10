Alvarado underwent an MRI on his ailing left elbow which is being reviewed Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado went on the injured list Wednesday with what the Phillies called left elbow inflammation, but more clarity on his condition is expected to be available soon. Manager Rob Thomson admitted that he's "a little concerned, for sure," about his closer. Alvarado has been arguably the best reliever in baseball this season with a 1.88 ERA and 24:0 K:BB over 14.1 innings. Craig Kimbrel looks like the top candidate to close for the Phillies while Alvarado is away, with perhaps Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm also in the mix.