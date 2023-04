Alvarado picked up the save during Wednesday's 6-5 win over Seattle. He allowed one hit while striking out two over one inning.

Alvarado showed off his strikeout ability once again Wednesday, getting both Jose Caballero and Julio Rodriguez to go down swinging to close out the game. Through 11.1 innings, Alvarado has struck out 22 batters without a walk while only allowing one run. As long as he remains the Phillies closer, expect Alvarado to hold strong fantasy value.