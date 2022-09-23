Alvarado earned a save against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Alvarado entered in the eighth inning with two outs and the tying run on first base. He retired Matt Olson to end the frame, then stayed in for the ninth despite the fact that No. 1 closer David Robertson was warming in the bullpen. Alvarado took advantage of the opportunity by working around a two-out single to notch his second save of the campaign. Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez have struggled in September, so it's possible that Alvarado could get some more save chances moving forward.