Alvarado picked up the save Wednesday against Arizona, allowing one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning. He did not allow a hit.

Alvarado made his third appearance since being reinstated from the injured list last Friday, but Wednesday's outing was his first save chance since May 3. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth, but the two figure to split save opportunities moving forward now that they're both healthy. Kimbrel is a perfect 9-for-9 as a closer and has an elite 41:13 K:BB across 28 appearances (26 innings) but sports a questionable 4.85 ERA, while Alvarado is 6-for-8 as a closer but boasts better overall numbers (1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 17.1 innings).