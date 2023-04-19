Alvarado picked up the save during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the White Sox, posting a perfect ninth inning with zero strikeouts.

Alvarado entered in the ninth with a three-run lead and proceeded to retire Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger in order. It was the second straight save in as many days for the left-hander after he blew his first chance against the Marlins on April 12. The Phillies continue to utilize a bevy on late-inning relievers as closers, with Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel all getting chances.