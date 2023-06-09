Alvarado (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and called up from Double-A Reading on Friday.

Alvarado will return to the big-league roster after missing just under one month while nursing a left elbow injury. The 28-year-old appeared in two games with Reading, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out a batter over two innings. The left-hander has produced a sparkling 0.63 ERA and 0.63 WHIP with 24 punchouts over 14.1 frames in 14 appearances with the Phillies in 2023 and he'll likely step back into a high-leverage role in the bullpen. In a corresponding move, right-hander Connor Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A on Friday.