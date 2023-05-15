Alvarado (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program in the early part of the week, MLB.com reports.

Alvarado isn't traveling with the Phillies while the team wraps up its six-game road trip with a three-game set in San Francisco to begin the week, but he looks to have received the green light to resume playing catch back in Philadelphia. The left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday due to elbow inflammation and is first eligible to return May 23. Assuming the Phillies' closer endures no setbacks as he initiates his throwing program, he could be on track for activation in close to the minimum 15 days.