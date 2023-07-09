The Phillies placed Alvarado on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation.

The transaction is retroactive to Friday, meaning that in addition to Sunday's series finale in Miami, Alvarado will miss at least the Phillies' first two series coming out of the All-Star break. Alvarado boasts a tidy 1.38 ERA and has struck out 39 and gathered six saves over 26 innings, but his fantasy value had been trending down since he returned in early June from a stint on the IL, also the result of an inflamed elbow. In the month since Alvarado returned to the Phillies' 26-man active roster, Craig Kimbrel has re-established himself as the unquestioned top option for saves out of the bullpen.