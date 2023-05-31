Alvarado (elbow) threw 13 pitches of live batting practice Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As long as there are no complications in the aftermath of the workout, Alvarado could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of the week. He had pitched to a stellar 0.63 ERA and 24:0 K:BB across 14.1 innings this year for the Phillies prior to going on the injured list May 10 with left elbow inflammation. He should be in the mix for saves again once he returns to full health.
