The Phillies and Ruiz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.225 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He'll have the opportunity to earn an additional $45,000 in incentives. Ruiz, 30, held a 3.71 ERA and 52:17 K:BB over 51 innings in 2024 in his first season with the Phillies.