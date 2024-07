The Phillies optioned Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Clemens got some run at first base while Bryce Harper (hamstring) was on the injured list, but Clemens will head back to the minors after Harper was reinstated ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Dodgers. In 24 contests with the Phillies this season, Clemens has slashed .242/.277/.500 with three home runs.