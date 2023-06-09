Clemens went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Clemens lined a base hit off Alex Lange to give the Phillies a walk-off win. The 27-year-old Clemens has filled in nicely at first base for Alec Bohm (hamstring), going 15-for-46 (.326) over his last 14 games. He's now slashing .267/.320/.433 with four homers, 13 runs scored and 11 RBI through 97 plate appearances.