Nelson (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Double-A Reading.
Nelson is fully recovered from the left hamstring strain that he suffered in mid-March, but the Phillies don't have a spot for him right now on their active roster. He had been getting stretched out for a starting role on his minor-league rehab assignment.
