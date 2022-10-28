site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Nick Nelson: Back on roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Nelson was added to Philadelphia's roster for the World Series on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Nelson was on the roster for the NLDS but didn't make an appearance against Atlanta. The 26-year-old is likely to work in a low-leverage spot if utilized out of the bullpen.
