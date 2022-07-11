Nelson opened Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in two innings in a 4-3 loss in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

After striking out the side in the first inning, Nelson allowed singles to three of the first four batters in the second, leading to the Cardinals' first run. It was the first time the Phillies used him as an opener all season. Including Sunday, the 26-year-old has allowed just one run in his last 9.2 innings while posting an 11:3 K:BB across five outings. He'll likely move back to his middle-relief role in his next outing.