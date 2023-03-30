site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Nick Nelson: Moved to 15-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Nelson (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Nelson suffered a moderate left hamstring strain in mid-March and will not be part of the Opening Day roster mix in Philly. He should be able to fill a swingman role before the end of April.
