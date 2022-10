Nelson was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nelson spent the full 2022 campaign in Philadelphia's bullpen but won't be included on the opening roster for the playoffs. He appeared in 47 games and had a 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 69:36 K:BB across 68.2 innings.