Nelson (3-2) took the loss Tuesday in Atlanta, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three in two innings.

Nelson opened for the second time this season and held Atlanta scoreless through the first two innings. In the third, he hit Michael Harris and walked Ronald Acuna and was promptly removed. The 26-year-old had allowed only two runs while striking out 17 in 14.2 innings before Tuesday's loss. He'll likely return to a middle relief role in his next appearance.