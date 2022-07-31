Nelson will start a bullpen game for the Phillies against Atlanta on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nelson served as an opener July 7 against the Nationals and struck out two in two scoreless innings. The right-hander should be able to pitch longer than usual since he hasn't made an appearance since July 26, but he shouldn't be expected to handle a significant workload since the Phillies are planning for a bullpen game. Nelson posted a 1.59 ERA, 15:5 K:BB and 1.24 WHIP in 11.1 innings over eight appearances in July.