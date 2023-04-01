site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Nick Nelson: Throws bullpen session
Nelson (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nelson missed the start of the season with a strained left hamstring but appears to be working his way back to a low-leverage role. He's scheduled for another bullpen session Monday.
