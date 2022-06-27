Mercado was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Monday.
The Phillies have plenty of starts available in the outfield for the foreseeable future, as Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber look set to regularly fill the designated hitter spot with Bryce Harper out with a fractured thumb. Just how many of those starts Mercado is able to claim remains to be seen. He's shown flashes over parts of four major-league seasons but owns a .235/.287/.388 career slash line across 272 games. He'll be competing with other uninspiring options like Odubel Herrera, Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak, however, so a hot stretch could certainly earn him regular at-bats.
