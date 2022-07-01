Mercado was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.

Mercado was DFA'd by the Guardians on June 21 before he was claimed off waivers by the Phillies. He will now once again be available to be claimed by other teams after he was DFA'd again Friday. Mercado struck out in his only at-bat with Philadelphia after being claimed. He will now either report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley or be released outright if he goes unclaimed.

