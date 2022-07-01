Mercado was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
Mercado was DFA'd by the Guardians on June 21 before he was claimed off waivers by the Phillies. He will now once again be available to be claimed by other teams after he was DFA'd again Friday. Mercado struck out in his only at-bat with Philadelphia after being claimed. He will now either report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley or be released outright if he goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Phillies' Oscar Mercado: Claimed by Philies•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Solid in Tuesday's twin bill•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Losing playing time•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Swipes first bag of campaign•
-
Guardians' Oscar Mercado: Productive in win•