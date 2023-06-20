Philadelphia activated Marchan (hand/wrist) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Marchan is recovered from March surgery to repair a fractured right hamate bone, but the Phillies will continue to roll with J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs as their major-league catching tandem.
