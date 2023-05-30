Marchan (hand/wrist) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Clearwater.
Marchan was placed on the 60-day injured list before the start of the 2023 regular season after requiring surgery for a fractured right hamate bone. He figures to require a large number of minor-league at-bats and might ultimately be stationed at Triple-A Lehigh Valley once he's deemed fully fit.
