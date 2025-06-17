Marchan went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Marlins.

Marchan's playing time has been scarce in 2025 -- he's appeared in only 19 games -- but he's been effective lately when called upon to fill in for J.T. Realmuto as Philadelphia's backup catcher. Over his last 26 plate appearances (10 games), the switch-hitting backstop is slashing .261/.346/.478 with one home run, two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. With Realmuto healthy, however, Marchan doesn't have a clear pathway to consistent at-bats.