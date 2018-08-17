Quinn went a combined 3-for-6 with two runs and two steals in Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. He was also called on to pitch in the Phillies' blowout loss in the day's first game, giving up seven runs on six hits and a pair of walks in 1.2 innings.

The young outfielder has just six starts since being called up on July 27, but his speed and defense (as well as, apparently, his willingness to pitch) have made him a valuable bench piece, as he's played at least some part in 16 straight games. His numbers have been solid in his sporadic playing time, as he's hit .286 and grabbed four steals, but it would take a deep league for him to have much fantasy value in such a limited role.