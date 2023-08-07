Walker (13-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings in an 8-4 victory over the Royals. He struck out two.

It looked like it could be a short outing for Walker after he surrendered four runs in the first two innings. However, the 30-year-old Walker blanked the Royals over his next five innings, allowing just one more hit in that span, as he tied Justin Steele for the league lead with 13 wins. Walker now sports a 3.98 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 104:49 K:BB across 23 starts (126.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Twins in his next outing.