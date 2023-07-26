Walker did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

It certainly could've been worse for Walker on Tuesday -- he held the Orioles to just two runs despite needing 104 pitches to make it through 5.3 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 4.56 ERA over his last four outings after posting a pristine 0.84 mark in his previous five starts. Overall, Walker is 11-4 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 98:46 K:BB through 21 starts (113 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Marlins in his next outing.