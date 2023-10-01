Walker (15-6) took the loss Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks over seven innings as the Phillies fell 4-3. He struck out three.

A three-run first inning nearly led to a quick exit for Walker, but he gutted out the early offense and helped preserve the Phillies' bullpen ahead of Tuesday's playoff opener in the wild-card round. The veteran righty tossed 106 pitches (64 strikes) in his final regular-season trip to the mound, and while Walker was able to give the Phillies innings in September, they weren't very effective ones -- he got tagged for at least four runs in four of his final five outings, posting a 5.93 ERA and 19:12 K:BB through 30.1 innings on the month.