Walker did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Outside of a triple by Austin Riley in the first that turned into a little-league home run when the ball was fumbled in left field, Walker did not allow a home run which was about the only positive development to take away from this outing. Walker threw only 53 of 103 pitches for strikes and hit two batters as part of the 11 runners he allowed to reach base. Walker has gone 16 consecutive starts throwing at least five innings but following a stretch between June 6 and July 15 that saw him win seven consecutive games with a 1.64 ERA, Walker holds a 5.08 ERA over his last nine appearances. His next start is scheduled to take place this weekend in St. Louis.