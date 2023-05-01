Walker (forearm) is listed as the Phillies' starting pitcher for Monday's road game against the Dodgers.

Walker exited his last start Wednesday against the Mariners with right forearm tightness, an injury that often foreshadows a stint on the injured list. The right-hander surprisingly received good news after being examined a day later, with team doctors determining that Walker didn't even need an MRI. He resumed throwing a bullpen session Friday and checked out fine following the workout, so Walker looks like he'll head into Monday's outing with no restrictions. Walker tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come against Boston during the upcoming weekend.