Walker (14-5) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Walker dealt with plenty of baserunners Monday but managed to limit the damage to an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth. He exited the game with two outs in the sixth, holding a 5-3 lead and secured his 14th win, further adding to his career-high. Walker has a 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 119:57 K:BB across 142.1 innings on the campaign. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come in Milwaukee over the weekend.