Walker (2-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 5-2 win over the White Sox. He struck out three.

The Phillies took an early 1-0 lead on a leadoff homer from Trea Turner, but Walker quickly coughed up the advantage by serving up a two-run home run to Andrew Vaughn in the bottom of the first. However, the right-hander was able to settle down and posted four scoreless frames before getting pulled with two on and one out in the seventh. It was Walker's second straight quality start, but he still has a questionable 17:12 K:BB through 21.1 innings.