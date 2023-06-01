Walker (4-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 4 innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Walker pitched fairly well for three innings in his return to Citi Field, but Mark Canha's two-run homer in the third would be enough to tag him with the loss. The 30-year-old Walker has been inconsistent in his first season with the Phillies, though he's held opponents to three runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Walker sports a 5.65 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB through 12 starts (57.1 innings) this year,