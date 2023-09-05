Walker (15-5) completed five innings Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters to earn the win over San Diego.

Walker wasn't very effective in the outing, but he took advantage of a big early lead to take home the victory. The right-hander hasn't been going deep of late -- he's fallen short of six innings in each of his past four starts, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 20.2 frames during that span but taking just one loss. Walker ranks third in the majors with 15 wins on the campaign, though his 4.15 ERA and 1.32 WHIP aren't anywhere the marks of the league leaders.