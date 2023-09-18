Walker gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cardinals got to Walker for three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth, but ended strong with two shutout innings and was able to provide the Phillies with some length. It's just the second start in the last seven games he's managed to go more than six innings, a span during which he's struggled to a 5.85 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and has just 29 strikeouts in 40 innings. The 30-year-old currently projects for a home matchup against his former team in the Mets.