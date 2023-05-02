Walker (2-2) yielded eight runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

For the second straight start, Walker had some home run trouble, as the long ball accounted for five of the eight runs against him Monday. He allowed one in each of the first three frames, including David Peralta's three-run shot in the second inning. Walker saw his ERA soar to 6.91 with a 29:17 K:BB through 28.2 innings this season. On the bright side, he generated a season-high 11 whiffs, with eight coming on the splitter. Walker is projected to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.