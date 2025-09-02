Walker allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Monday.

Walker fell behind quickly, allowing four runs over his first two innings. He gave up just one more run across his final two frames, and Philadelphia's offense exploded late to take Walker off the hook for a loss. Nonetheless, this wasn't a promising start by the right-hander -- the five runs he yielded were a season high, and four of the seven hits (two doubles and two homers) he allowed went for extra bases. Walker hasn't pitched more than five innings in any of his past three starts, posting a 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 14 frames during that span. He'll look to do better in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place in Miami this weekend.