Walker threw four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts Tuesday for Team Mexico in a start against Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Walker allowed just one hit with one walk, and showed off his athleticism by making a couple of impressive plays off the mound. The right-hander threw 40-of-63 pitches for strikes in one of the more impressive pitching performances of the tournament. Walker signed on with the Phillies in the offseason, and if Philadelphia gets this version of the 30-year-old, the club along with fantasy managers should be very happy.