Walker (10-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Walker got tagged early for two runs in the first inning and then went on to surrender another run in each of the next two innings before finally settling in. The right-hander did not allow another run over his final four innings of work and finished with eight strikeouts for the third time in his last six starts. Walker managed to secure his 10th win of the season, tying him for first in the National League in that category, and he's now won each of his last six starts.