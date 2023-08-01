Walker (12-4) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

After allowing a two-run homer to Jorge Soler in the first inning, Walker rebounded to blank Miami over his next 5.2 frames to earn his 12th win. The 30-year-old Walker is now 8-1 over his last 10 starts, with a 2.45 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.99 with a 1.27 WHIP and 102:48 K:BB across 22 starts (119.2 innings) this season. Walker's next outing is currently lined up as a home matchup with the Royals this weekend.