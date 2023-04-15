Walker (1-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in an 8-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out four.

It was the first quality start of the year for the veteran right-hander, who had failed to get out of the fifth inning in his first two turns through the rotation as a Phillie. Walker has issued multiple free passes in every outing so far though, and his 4.20 ERA might be a bit fortunate considering his 14:10 K:BB through 15 innings. He'll look to build on Friday's success when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come next week on the road against the White Sox.