Walker (8-3) picked up the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Brandon Nimmo touched him up for a solo shot in the third inning, but otherwise Walker was dominant against the team he won 19 games for over the prior two seasons. The veteran right-hander tossed 54 of 91 pitches en route to his second straight quality start and eighth of the season, and over his last seven outings Walker has produced a dazzling 1.71 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 42 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come on the road next week against the Cubs.